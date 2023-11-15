Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue $0.25 None Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of MBCN opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $232.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBCN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 28,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

See Also

