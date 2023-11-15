Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,821,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 716,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $432,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 171,510 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

