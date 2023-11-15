Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,454 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of VICI Properties worth $438,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.