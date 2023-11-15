Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 56,217 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Digital Realty Trust worth $469,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

