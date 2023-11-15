Cannell & Co. Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

