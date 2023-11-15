Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253,450 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

NYSE BX opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

