3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

