Cannell & Co. Sells 730 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

