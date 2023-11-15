Cannell & Co. Buys 80 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

REGN opened at $793.70 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $819.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.