DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 66.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.