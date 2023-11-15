Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock worth $140,899,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.