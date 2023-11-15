Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

