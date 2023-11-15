Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 3.1 %

INTC stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.