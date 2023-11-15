Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

PAYX stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

