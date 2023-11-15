The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

