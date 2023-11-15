Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

