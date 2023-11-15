Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 41.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

