Financial Architects Inc Sells 140 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.