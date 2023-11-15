Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,959,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $722,172,000 after purchasing an additional 336,678 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $697,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.