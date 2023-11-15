Burney Co. Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.