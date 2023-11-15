Burney Co. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.