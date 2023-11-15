Humankind Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.