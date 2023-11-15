Humankind Investments LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $369.95 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.