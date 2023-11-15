AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 82,283 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

