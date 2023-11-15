Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 18th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 406.6% annually over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

