Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:WTE traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,595. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.62. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$21.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

