Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
BCLI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 301,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
