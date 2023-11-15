ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ProKidney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 73,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,886. ProKidney has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $139,259.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,242,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,800,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,058. 44.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.