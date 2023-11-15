Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.44-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.45.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 301,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $768,825.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.