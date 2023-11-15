Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

