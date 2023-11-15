Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

