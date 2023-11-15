DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Down 0.6 %

DKNG stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.