Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $123.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $123,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

