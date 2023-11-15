Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $74.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $74,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.91.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

