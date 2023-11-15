JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.9% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,744,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,539,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 789.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 354,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,927,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

