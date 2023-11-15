Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,027,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.