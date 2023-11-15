The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

