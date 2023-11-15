Reviewing Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) and XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Marten Transport and XPO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPO 0 7 14 0 2.67

Marten Transport currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.15%. XPO has a consensus price target of $80.57, indicating a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Marten Transport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than XPO.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $1.26 billion 1.20 $110.35 million $1.03 18.18 XPO $7.72 billion 1.30 $666.00 million $0.31 280.13

This table compares Marten Transport and XPO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Marten Transport. Marten Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of XPO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marten Transport and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 7.04% 11.46% 8.46% XPO 0.48% 33.40% 5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Marten Transport has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPO beats Marten Transport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 3,660 tractors, that included 3,564 company-owned tractors and 96 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

