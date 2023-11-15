Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $59.25

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $57.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 2,206 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

