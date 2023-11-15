Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.52. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1,846 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,525 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

