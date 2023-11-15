Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.62

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $19.82. Kenon shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 2,790 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kenon Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenon by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kenon by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

