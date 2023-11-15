HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Marshall H. Bridges Sells 4,999 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Up 4.9 %

HNI stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the third quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

