Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Nancy Disman Sells 5,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

