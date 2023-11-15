Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 544,972 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 544,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at $911,461.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

