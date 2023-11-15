Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 604.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $267.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

