Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

