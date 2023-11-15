Lido Advisors LLC Sells 71,697 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,697 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

