Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.4 %

DG stock opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

