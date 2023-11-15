Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

