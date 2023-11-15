Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.